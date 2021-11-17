Date to know
Nov. 17 is National Take a Hike Day. According to PBS, everyone is encouraged to get out, get active and explore nature. Red Wing offers many beautiful spots to hike, including Barn Bluff and Frontenac State Park.
Number to know
431. That is the number of active positive COVID-19 cases in Goodhue County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 279 cases in Pierce County.
Quote to know
“I have seen how much people learn from and appreciate each other when their perceived differences become an unexpected delight and foundation for new friendships.” - newsmaker Sara McCormack Hoffman said. Read more in the Wednesday e-edition.
Good to know
The National Fire Protection Association warns that Thanksgiving Day represents the leading day for home-cooking fires. More than three times as many cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving as a typical day of the year.
Nice to know
RecoveryFirst.org, an alcohol and addiction treatment facility, surveyed 3,898 18-24 year olds and found that more than a quarter (28%) of Minnesotans (in this age group) said they have never been drunk.
