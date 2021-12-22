Need to know
According to the CDC, the omicron variant is now the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S. Currently, about 73% of new COVID-19 cases are from the variant. CDC data shows that the number of omicron infections multiplied six times in one week.
Good to know
Dr. Kristi Flynn, an assistant professor and veterinarian in the College of Veterinary Medicine, has tips for pet safety when it is cold. Flynn stated, “It goes without saying that a breed like a Siberian Husky is going to do quite fine in very cold temperatures, where a Chihuahua may not even be able to tolerate the extreme cold for more than a few minutes. Dogs should not be left outside unattended in below-freezing temperatures and higher temperatures than that for smaller, elderly pets or those with certain medical conditions.”
Interesting to know
According to the Pew Research Center, about 29% of adults in the U.S. are religiously unaffiliated. Pew reports, “Self-identified Christians of all varieties (including Protestants, Catholics, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Orthodox Christians) make up 63% of the adult population. Christians now outnumber religious ‘nones’ by a ratio of a little more than two-to-one. In 2007, when the Center began asking its current question about religious identity, Christians outnumbered “nones” by almost five-to-one (78% vs. 16%).”
Number to know
$50 million – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced on Monday, Dec. 20, that more than 20,000 Wisconsin farmers received a total of $50 million through the 2021 Farm Support Program. Evers said of the farmers, “From trade wars and supply chain issues to environmental challenges, Wisconsin farmers and their families have faced challenges for years as they’ve worked to make sure Wisconsinites and families across the country could put food on their tables. Our farmers have always had our backs, and we've got to have theirs. I'm proud to direct these funds to more than 20,000 Wisconsin farmers to help bolster their businesses, support our rural communities, and ensure the long-term recovery and success of our farmers, their families, and agricultural industries across our state.”
Quote to know
“My family and I are isolating, and I will continue to work from home until I feel better and test negative for the virus. In the meantime, I encourage every Minnesotan to get tested before the holidays, and to roll up their sleeves and get their vaccine and their booster to ensure they, too, have strong protection against COVID-19," – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz statement released on Tuesday announcing that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19. Walz and his wife Gwen Walz reported having no symptoms. Their son has mild symptoms.
