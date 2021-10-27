Quote to know
“These fish continue to threaten Minnesota and Wisconsin waterways, including those that flow through two national parks – the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area and the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway. We need to use every tool we can to remove invasive carp and minimize opportunities for them to reproduce” -- Christine Goepfert, associate director of the National Parks Conservation Association. Goepfert commented on the Wisconsin DNR’s work to remove invasive carp from the Mississippi River. Learn more information about this in the weekend print and digital paper.
Nice to know
The Prescott Public Library is hosting a virtual pumpkin carving contest. Submit a photo of a jack-o’-lantern to the library by Monday, Nov. 1 to enter the contest. Voting for both the children and teen/adult (sixth grade and up) categories will be held Nov. 2-5. For more information and the registration form, visit prescottpubliclibrary.org.
Good to know
November is Native American Heritage Month. The National Congress of American Indians explains, “The month is a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native people. Heritage Month is also an opportune time to educate the general public about tribes, to raise a general awareness about the unique challenges Native people have faced both historically and in the present, and the ways in which tribal citizens have worked to conquer these challenges.”
Date to know
Tuesday, Nov. 2, is Election Day. Residents in cities including Minneapolis and St. Paul will vote for mayoral candidates, local elected officials and on city questions. Many communities, including Red Wing, do not have elections scheduled for Tuesday. To find if your community is holding an election, visit sos.state.mn.us.
Number to know
47% -- The percentage of U.S. adults who say spending on policing in their area should be increased, according to the Pew Research Center. This is up from 31% in June 2020.
