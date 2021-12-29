What is the history of celebrating New Year's?
History.com reports that “The earliest recorded festivities in honor of a new year’s arrival date back some 4,000 years to ancient Babylon. For the Babylonians, the first new moon following the vernal equinox—the day in late March with an equal amount of sunlight and darkness—heralded the start of a new year.”
Jan. 1 became the first day of the year under Julius Caesar, who introduced the Julian calendar. This calendar is similar to the Gregorian calendar, which is the most widely used calendar in the world today.
When did dropping the ball become a thing?
According to the Times Square website, people began celebrating New Year’s Eve in Times Square in 1904. Then, in 1907, the New Year’s Eve Ball made an appearance and those gathered in the square celebrated a new year with the first “drop.”
The original ball was much different than the one dropped to mark the beginning of 2021. The Times Square website describes the 1907 ball as “made of iron and wood and adorned with one hundred 25-watt light bulbs. It was 5 feet in diameter and weighed 700 pounds.”
In comparison, the modern ball is 12 feet in diameter, weighs 11,875 pounds, and is covered in 32,256 LEDs.
What is ‘Auld lang syne’?
If you don’t understand the phrase, don’t worry; it’s not English. The song is in the Scots language.
According to the country of Scotland’s official website, “auld lang syne” roughly translates to “for old times’ sake.” The website adds, “It has long been a much-loved Scottish tradition to sing the song just before midnight. Everyone stands in a circle holding hands, then at the beginning of the final verse ('And there's a hand my trusty friend') they cross their arms across their bodies so that their left hand is holding the hand of the person on their right, and their right hand holds that of the person on their left. When the song ends, everyone rushes to the middle, still holding hands and probably giggling.”
Do other communities have New Year’s traditions?
Why yes! Oprah Daily collected a list of global New Year’s traditions. Here are some of the most popular things to do on New Year’s Eve around the world:
Eat 12 grapes: At midnight in Spain and many countries in Central and South America, people eat 12 grapes as the clock strikes 12. NPR says of the tradition, “If you eat all 12 by the end of the final bell's toll — and that doesn't mean finishing with a half-chewed mouthful — then you will have good luck in el año nuevo (the new year).”
Decorating a New Year’s tree: In Russia, evergreen trees are decorated to celebrate New Year’s Day instead of Christmas.
Eat black-eyed peas: Many people in southern states eat these beans on New Year’s Day. “Southern Living” explains, “black-eyed peas are associated with a ‘mystical and mythical power to bring good luck.’” The publication adds, “There's evidence that people ate black-eyed peas for luck as early as 500 A.D. as a part of the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. But the tradition of eating black-eyed peas with rice is African in origin and spread throughout the South, especially in the Carolinas, in the form of pilaus or rice dishes simmered for a long time with chicken or shrimp.”
Why is Champagne the New Year's drink?
“Food & Wine” explains that the history of the now (nearly) required New Year’s drink: In 1728, King Louis XV decreed “that only wines from Champagne (France) could be shipped in bottles. That meant that the wealthy and the royals would need to get their bubbles from Champagne or risk receiving a flat barrel from somewhere else.”
The publication adds that in the centuries to follow, “a savvy advertising campaign would help Champagne get its reputation as a wine of celebration.” These ads associated family gatherings to celebrate holidays with champagne.
