The 4th Street parking ramp will be closed for maintenance on Aug. 7 until Aug. 9.
“Red Wing Public Works Department would like to inform the public that the 4th Street parking ramp will be closed for maintenance beginning at 1 a.m. on August 7. All vehicles must be removed from the ramp no later than 11 p.m. on August 6,” a news release from the city stated.
The 4th Street ramp will be closed until work is completed, an estimated open date is Aug. 9 at 3 p.m.
“Vehicles that are left in the ramp after 11 p.m. on August 6 will be towed at the owner’s expense,” the news release stated.
According to the city, Studebaker and LaGrange parking ramps will remain open during these days and parking restrictions will not be enforced downtown during the ramp closure.
