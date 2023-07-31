River City Days began as a volunteer-run event when it started 40 years ago.
In the early 2000s the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce took the reigns and the event has continued to grow each year.
The Chamber of Commerce begins preparing for River City Days a year in advance. The entertainment is usually booked first. Then more planning comes in the months leading up to the fun-filled weekend.
“For any annual community celebration we start planning a year prior, as it gets closer and closer there are always more things that need to be addressed and completed,” Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michelle Larson said.
It takes many hands to make the event happen.
“I’m fortunate to have such a great team here who has experience,” Larson said. “There are volunteers who are very knowledgeable and it all helps the process.”
At the start of River City Days decades ago, the goal was to bring the community together for a large celebration. That foundation still stands true today.
“When it started 40 years ago I think the premise behind it was to have a community-wide celebration. To celebrate Red Wing, celebrate our river city and all the wonderful things we have here, ” Larson said. “That concept and that vision haven’t really changed.”
River City Days is one of the largest community events in Red Wing each year. The Chamber of Commerce works to bring new entertainment, new activities and exciting events each year.
This year to celebrate 40 years, River City Days will have its own fireworks display.
“We always try to bring something different. As long as I have been here and as long as the chamber has organized River City Days, our goal is to have exciting activities for all ages to enjoy,” Larson said. “We really try to make sure there are family-friendly activities and great entertainment.”
River City Days has the support of dozens of local organizations and businesses.
“We are really fortunate to have an amazing amount of support from our business community. We have over 80 sponsors that support River City Days,” Larson said. “We wouldn’t be able to continue to provide that caliber of entertainment that we provide without them.”
Another new addition this year, the Red Wing Trolley will be making rounds and shuttling attendees from event to event.
“The trolley is offering shuttle rides in a loop between Bay Point Park, Levee Park, Downtown Red Wing and the West End District,” Larson said.
This year there is an entry fee of $5 for the entertainment garden in Bay Point Park on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Parking for the weekend is $5.
Red Wing has much to showcase and during River City Days the community and visitors can take it all in during the fun events in the parks and the parade that marches through downtown Red Wing.
