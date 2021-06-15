Monday's Red Wing City Council meeting ran for two hours and 42 minutes. It was also the City Council's first meeting at city hall in 2021. Here are the four topics that were discussed during the council's general business section.
Old West Main Street project
Bids for the Old West Main Street reconstruction project were publicly opened by the city on Thursday, March 9. The city received three bids:
Fitzgerald Excavating and Trucking: $4,296,182.22
Chippewa Concrete Services, Inc.: $4,430,440.41
Meyer Contracting, Inc.: $5,421,094.87
The city engineer’s estimate for the project was $4,389,676, which was 2.13% above the lowest bid. The City Council unanimously voted to accept the bid from Fitzgerald Excavating and Trucking.
During the meeting City Engineer Jay Owens shared that the city had received more funding for the project. Owens explained in the staff report, “the MnDOT Local Road Improvement Program manager has informed the city that 2018 LRIP Funding has been allocated to the Old West Main Street project in the amount of $831,308.07. This is below the original funding ask of $1.25 million, but given the high number of applicants statewide, we feel very fortunate to have been offered this additional project funding, which will directly offset the amount of local funding needed for this project. MnDOT state aid has also authorized us to award the project to the low bidder and to begin working on the LRIP grant agreement, which is anticipated to be brought to the June 28 City Council meeting.”
Old West Main Street pedestrian bridge
Almost every construction project has change orders. The pedestrian bridge is no exception. Owens brought two changes to the City Council on Monday.
The first change order is to add epoxy paint on the top side of the bridge beams, which will be covered by the concrete deck. Owens explained in his report, “this recommendation came from the MnDOT Bridge office upon their review of the shop drawings submitted by the fabricator. Recently MnDOT has started making this recommendation to add an element of extra corrosion projection to this covered surface even though the design is oxidizing steel which already forms its own protection. Staff agrees with this recommendation given the relatively low cost for this extra protection.”
The epoxy painting will add an estimated $3,300 to the project.
Change order two is more expensive. Owens explained this order “is for the correction of the unexpected poor soils that were encountered during the excavation for the south abutment footing between Kelly' s Tap House & Grill and Bayside Tap & Steakhouse.”
During the design phase of the ped bridge project, a test was done and found that good foundation soils were about four to five feet below the surface of the ground. However, once a building was removed for the construction to begin, it was discovered that the good foundation materials were actually down an extra nine to 10 feet.
In order to ensure the safety and stability of the bridge, the contractor will construct a four-sided sheet pile cell for the excavation of the unsuitable soil. After the soil is removed, the contractor will backfill the hole with suitable sand material.
The cost estimate for change order two is $73,603.56.
Both change orders will be funded by the project contingency.
Recall petitions
Recall City Hall submitted petitions to recall Council members Evan Brown and Erin Buss. The council voted to decline calling a special recall election for Brown and Buss on the grounds that the accusations by Recall City Hall did not rise to malfeasance or nonfeasance, which according to the city attorney are required to have occurred in order for a special election to be held.
Community members spoke on this issue for about half an hour in support of and opposition to the council and its decision to not hold a recall election.
The Republican Eagle will have a more detailed story about the recall petition in the weekend paper.
Shared space for City Council and mayor
Now that city hall is reopening the mayor and council members will regularly use office space in city hall to prepare for meetings and meet with residents. Council Administrator Kay Kuhlmann asked the council to consider action to clarify the use of the office space on the first floor of city hall. Kuhlmann laid-out a brief history of the use of the office:
In the late 1990s, Mayor Romeo Cyr had an office on the second floor of city hall where he kept regular office hours.
The subsequent mayor did not utilize office space, so the space was reallocated to staff office space
In the early 2000's, the city remodeled city hall, moving the chambers downstairs. In the process, the elected leader office was eliminated.
In 2017, the mayor requested office space and scheduled regular office hours. The space was labeled the mayor' s office although it has been used by council members.
Mayor Mike Wilson pushed back on the suggestion that he and the council members share the fairly small office space. Wilson stated, “I expected to have an office with privacy, my own stuff in it, and I've never heard of anybody having an office that would allow other people to come in and use it.” Wilson told Council Vice President Dean Hove, “I told you… I did not want you to use that office anymore, end of subject.”
Council member Evan Brown expressed his belief that the space should be shared and that if anyone is granted a private space, it should be the council president.
Council President Becky Norton stated, “I believe that we can share that space, that is the most fiscally sound way to do it, rather than to plan for something that's not budgeted and build a new space and move more people around.”
The council voted 6-1 to share the office space. Council member Kim Beise opposed the motion.
