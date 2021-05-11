In a rare split in votes, the Red Wing City Council voted 3-3 in dispensing with the requirement for the Planning Commission to review vacating a portion of Minnesota Street.
Council members Becky Norton, Dean Hove and Andy Klitzke voted against the motion. Kim Beise, Evan Brown and Laurel Stinson voted for it. Council member Erin Buss was not in attendance for Monday’s virtual meeting.
After the vote failed for lack of a simple majority, the council unanimously voted to send the request to the Advisory Planning Commission.
When a street is vacated, it means that it becomes private property.
Red Wing residents Tom and Anne Wilder requested a street vacation for a portion of a street fronting their property at 526 Minnesota Street. City Engineer Jay Owens explained in his report to the City Council, the lower half of the road “is steep wooded hillside so vacating to centerline ... makes sense to staff as no street or access will be extended here. The upper half does provide access to … the petitioners and potentially to back yards of other properties.”
Minnesota Street theoretically runs north from West Sixth Street atop the bluff near Red Wing Golf Course to Cedar Street near downtown, but stops and restarts at the base of the hill.
Three other things to know:
1. Farmers market staying at LaGrange for 2021
The City Council approved an application by the Red Wing Farmers Market to use public property for a private use.
Public Works Deputy Director Lynn Nardinger explained in a report that the 2021 Red Wing Farmers Market would operate every Saturday from the lower level of the LaGrange Parking Ramp on Bush Street beginning May 22 through Oct. 30.
The hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the same plan as was used during the 2020 season, abiding by all COVID-10 precautions.
Health measures will include vendors parked in every other stall for social distancing, all vendors will wear face masks or shields and will require customers to wear masks in the ramp, traffic flow will be monitored and there will be multiple hand washing stations throughout the market.
The market typically is outside the Red Wing Depot.
2. Honoring emergency medical staff
Mayor Mike Wilson declared May 16-22 Emergency Medical Services Week. Wilson listed many reasons, including:
It is a vital public service
Emergency medical services teams are ready to provide care at all times
Emergency medical services teams do more than respond to an emergency, including providing out of hospital care, preventative medicine, follow-up care and access to telemedicine
Quality emergency care dramatically improves survival and recovery rates
Members of these service teams participate in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education
3. Public Works also recognized
Wilson then declared May 16-22 Public Works Week in the city of Red Wing. Wilson’s reasons to declare a public works week include:
Public works professionals are vital for sustaining the community and public health
Infrastructure, facilities and many services require public works professionals to function
These professionals continued to provide essential services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies
Red Wing Public Works is responsible for 1,500 acres of parkland, 110 city buildings, 105 miles of paved streets and 99 miles of sewer mains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.