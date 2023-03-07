Vibrant colors and unique materials line the walls of Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery.
Last week the newest exhibit opened – the annual student art show.
Red Wing Arts has been working with the schools to bring this fun show to the community for 30 years.
Nothing beats the opening of the exhibit when each of the students get to see their artwork hanging on the walls.
One of the students said, “It does feel super cool to see my work here.”
The gallery includes different types of artwork from drawings, paintings and printwork to pottery, sculptures and more.
Several classes from all grade levels have their work shown in the student show this year.
During the artist reception last week Red Wing Arts welcomed grades kindergarten through 12th grade and their families to come and see the show.
It was a full house in the Depot Gallery, filled with laughter and smiles and excitement among the students and their teachers.
Burnside and Sunnyside elementary school art teacher Leah Harris loves seeing the students’ faces when they see their art showcased.
“I’ve done this in the past, and I think the best part of it is seeing all the kids and their families' faces and how excited they are because not everybody gets to be a part of it,” she said.
“Usually one per class gets chosen, and so to be in the show is an honor, it is the best art in the schools that get chosen,” she continued.
Red Wing Arts recognizes the importance of fostering creativity in the youth. The organization enjoys hosting this show every year as one of their ways to continue celebrating artists in the community of all ages.
“A lot of art shows in other districts are just at the schools, but this is a real gallery, and it is a great opportunity for the students, and I think that is really special,” Harris said.
The exhibit showcases around 120 works of art from students form Burnside Elementary, Sunnyside Elementary, Twin Bluff Middle School, Red Wing High School and Tower View Alternative High School.
The show opened March 3 and will be on display through April 1.
For more information about Red Wing Arts, their hours and their shows visit redwingarts.org
