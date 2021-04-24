A number to know
Five: The number of calypso orchid populations left in Wisconsin. This is a threatened plant. A population was discovered recently in a white cedar swamp near Crandon.
Quote to know
“We told the truth. We obeyed the law. We kept the peace.” — Vice President Walter Mondale’s highlighted words at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library & Museum in Atlanta.
Good to know
Wisconsin exceeded 4 million COVID-19 vaccines administered on Thursday, April 22, 2021, marking an important milestone in the road to recovery.
Wisconsin has consistently ranked among the top states in the nation for vaccine distribution, according to state officials. More than 70% of Wisconsinites aged 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, and over 50% of all Wisconsinites have received at least their first dose.
