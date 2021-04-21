Red Wing-- The Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority announced on Tuesday that finalists have been selected for the position of executive director. On Tuesday, April 13, the Board of Commissioners selected three individuals to participate in an interview process that will take place on Wednesday, May 5. Mark Casey of DDA Human Resources, Inc., is the consultant hired to assist the HRA in the selection process. The finalists are:
David Luhring was recently the executive director of Kingsley Place Independent Senior Living (Silvercrest Properties) in Lakeville for the past two and a half years. Prior to that, he worked as group facility administrator at DaVita Kidney Care and Medical Group in Minneapolis for five years and program manager at Minntech Corporation in Plymouth for two years. Mr. Luhring holds a master of business administration from Western Governors University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cardinal Stritch University.
Sara Reigle is currently a portfolio team manager for CommonBond Communities in St. Paul. Prior to that, she served as housing and service regional manager for five years and supportive housing manager for one and a half years at CommonBond. She also worked at House of Charity in Minneapolis, Catholic Charities Family Services Center in Maplewood and Tubman in Minneapolis. Reigle holds a masters in counseling from the University of Texas and a bachelor’s in psychology from Michigan State University.
Ngulwe Alfani is currently a supervisor for housing stability for Ramsey County. On a part-time basis he is the executive director of NEEMA Corporation providing rental assistance, counseling for home buying, education and foreclosure prevention in Cedar Rapids, Iowa for the past four years. Prior to that, he was the senior housing officer – quality assurance for Kansas Housing Resources Corporation for five years. Alfani holds a doctoral degree in public administration from Hamline University, master of public administration from Wichita State University and a bachelor’s in political science from Wichita State University.
