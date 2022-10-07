The West End District in Red Wing is about to get a little more vibrant.
A new mural is in the works in the West End District on the wall next to SO Discounts and the east end of the newly formed Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center.
Local artist Kyle Holdridge is completing the large mural over the course of just a few days. He started late Tuesday night and stayed into the early morning to map out the Bald Eagle design.
“I have a projector that I need to use while it is dark, and I use that to map out the image here,” Holdridge said.
That is just the beginning, after the outline is set the color is laid down and the intricate details follow.
Holdridge has done large public art projects like this in the past. In fact one of his pieces is a well-known staple in Red Wing.
The iconic large red wing that can be seen along the riverfront depicted on the silos near Levee Park was created by Holdridge.
This new mural adds to the several murals across Red Wing. Recently there has been an effort to bring more public art displays like these murals to town sponsored by Red Wing Arts and other organizations for the community and visitors to enjoy.
Red Wing Arts is sponsoring this new mural and it will depict an image of a bald eagle bursting through the wall and the background is of the Mississippi River, bluffs and a bright orange sunrise.
This mural will be the first 3-D mural in the area.
Holdridge has completed a number of murals in the Twin Cities and across the region. Some photos of past murals and artwork by Holdridge are available on his Facebook page.
During this year's Red Wing Arts Fall Festival, attendees are encouraged to head to the West End District to watch the completion of the mural.
Holdridge has a goal to finish the mural on Sunday during the Fall Festival and is welcoming anyone to see the process and watch the picture come to life.
