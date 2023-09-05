The Anderson Center at Tower View is hosting the 24th annual Minnesota Children’s Book Festival on Sept. 16.
Bringing joy to attendees for 24 years, the event is a hit among the community and surrounding areas.
“Emphasizing the joy of learning through reading and arts activities, the Minnesota Children’s Book Festival is an ideal opportunity for families to connect learn and play,” a news release about the event stated.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the front lawn of the Anderson Center, located at 163 Tower View Drive.
The event is free to the public and the community is invited and encouraged to attend.
“The free family event features presentations of eight new books by award-winning children’s and young adult authors and illustrators: Phyllis Alsdurf, Daniel Bernstrom & Heidi Woodward Sheffield, H.M. Bouwman, Drew Brockington, Ty Chapman, Shannon Gibney, Monica Rojas & Emiko Rainbow, and Sarah Warren,” a news release about the event stated.
“Their books present various narratives around the natural world, skill-building, and diverse perspectives that help kids, as well as their grown-ups, understand each other and the world around them.”
During the event the authors and illustrators will present their work and read from their books to the attendees, there is a meet and greet booth for book signing and the chance to talk with the authors.
There is more to enjoy than the books and the book signing. At the event there will be face painting by Sheila, stilting by Barebones Puppets, tours to the top of the Anderson Center’s Landmark water tower, outdoor games, drawing and puppets, bookmaking and more.
For more information on the event and featured book titles, visit: andersoncenter.org/bookfest
The 2023 Minnesota Children’s Book Festival is sponsored by Arnold Orthodontics, Beaming Books, First State Bank of Red Wing, First Farmers & Merchants Bank, Jones Family Foundation, Lerner Publishing Group, Mayo Clinic Health System - Red Wing, Merchants Bank, Minnesota Humanities Center, Munson Electric, Musty-Barnhart Agency, Red Balloon Bookshop, Ripley's Rental & Sales, Riverside Automotive, Sargent's Nursery, Siewert's Towing & Garage, Smith Schafer & Associates, Sturdiwheat, Tootsie Too's Children's Boutique, West End Liquor, Wilson Oil Company, and Xcel Energy Foundation.
