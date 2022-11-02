The City Council discussed ways to reduce budget items in order to achieve a flat levy for the 2023 fiscal year.
In order to reach their goal, the council has to find items in the budget to cut up to $1 million out for a flat levy.
“It is impossible to give an exact number because we still have a couple big unknowns,” Council Administrator Kay Kuhlmann said. “The target we wanted the council to aim for was $1 million in cuts, we made good progress with over $500,000 in reductions with delaying capital projects and another $60,000 in personnel cuts.”
During the recent budget workshop held by the city, council members talked through budget cuts to consider after city staff identified $1 million in potential reductions.
Some of the budget cuts include reductions to services, capital improvement projects and position reductions or eliminations.
During the workshop there was no action taken on making cuts. The council provided feedback to staff to be approved during a later meeting.
Service eliminations
The council discussed at length the potential services to be cut to meet the flat levy. Some of the services included snow removal, boulevard tree service, sidewalk repairs, reducing portable restrooms and eliminating waivers for public use of private property permits.
Kuhlmann went through each item one by one with the council to receive feedback on what would be deemed necessary or unnecessary to cut out of the 2023 budget.
Many of the council members made clear that they want to have a more formal discussion with the public before cutting any services that directly impact citizens.
“I don’t feel comfortable making any service cuts without having a formal discussion with the public,” council member Dean Hove said.
The large items in this section that were discussed were snow removal practices, tree services and the flower baskets located throughout the city.
Public Works Director Shawn Blaney provided specifics on the reduction of snow removal on weekends and holidays.
The reduction of snow removal on walking trails and additional cleanup of snow piles and windrows in the downtown core area on weekends will be a cost savings.
Staff recommended the continuation of addressing snow events, but postpone the additional cleanup until the regular work week to reduce overtime costs.
Public Works will continue to remove snow from streets, sidewalks and alleys on the weekends for accessibility and safety.
The boulevard tree service program was another topic of discussion for the council.
They talked about whether the liability for certain tree removal and replacement should be something continued by the city or placed on the shoulders of homeowners.
“For some of these things they are cost prohibitive to some of our residents … if something is pushed onto residents unexpectedly it is going to impact some residents in our community more than others,” council President Becky Norton said.
The council agreed that the program was something that should be kept; however, if there were any ways to reduce costs while not eliminating the service they would be open to hearing those alternatives.
“The thing about a partial moratorium is that I’m willing to hear what the cost savings might be, but the advantages of trees are large and if it is insignificant then I am not interested,” council Vice President Evan Brown said.
Staff reductions
Staff brought possible position reductions and eliminations to the table when discussing cuts. There are various positions that have been open for several months that the council considered to cut.
There were other position eliminations and reductions that the council discussed including business process specialist, casual part-time worker, CAD designer, contract manager and cemetery superintendent.
Other considerations were discussed aside from eliminations. Some recommendations to the council from staff were transitioning some positions from full-time to part-time.
The council was in agreement with which positions they thought would be best to cut and best to keep.
“I have an issue with eliminating or reducing the cemetery superintendent position, that is more than just the cemetery position, it is also the arborist, and I’m concerned that would put a lot onto the public,” Hove said.
Other council members agreed with Hove in the keeping of the cemetery superintendent position and various other positions.
“I’m in favor of keeping the cemetery superintendent position, and there are a lot of reasons for that,” Council member Don Kliewer said.
The council agreed on eliminating the business process specialist, casual part-time worker and CAD designer positions while maintaining the other suggested position eliminations as is.
Other savings
Kuhlmann additionally presented a few miscellaneous cuts that could bring the budget down to a flat levy.
Some suggestions for cuts included funding fireworks, cutting the council’s neighborhood funds and cuts to the downtown budget.
Neighborhood funds were originally $1,000 per council member and would go toward special requests for certain events in their neighborhoods. They decided to reduce that to $100 per council member.
“There is value in the neighborhood funds, and I don’t want to reduce it to zero,” Brown said.
The firework funding amounted to $15,000, there was some discussion about reducing that; however, council members said they would need more information about how much funding is needed for the annual fireworks show before eliminating that fund from the budget.
During the public comment period of the meeting, several representatives from the Downtown Main Street group expressed concerns about the budget cut.
“The budget for the downtown fund used to be $50,000 in 2017 when I first started, ” Executive Director Megan Tsui said. “Various amounts have been taken out of that over the years. … I just want to say that this will affect your downtown.”
Kuhlmann mentioned that she is open to other suggestions from the council on ways to save in the budget.
Council member Kim Beise then announced that he would like to forgo his pay for 2023.
“For 2023 I want to eliminate my pay. It’s $8,000, and it can help with some of these things. I didn’t take this job for the pay, I took it because I wanted to serve, so for 2023 I won’t be taking any pay,” he said.
Capital projects
Council discussed the suggestions from staff for a reduction in the trail plaza under the Hay Creek Bridge. This project is part of a larger MnDOT project.
Staff believes the cost for the street lighting portion of the project can be reduced by $40,000 and the cost for the trail plaza can be reduced by $46,800 for a savings of $86,800.
Another project discussed is the postponement of the fire training tower concrete. The project will be delayed for one year and will result in a reduction of $70,000 for the 2023 budget.
Other capital projects that will be delayed include an engineering review and design work for a repair to Fourth Street stairs and reduction of $30,000 by delaying facility sign work for 2023.
Quick Hits
Discussion on service delivery change, Chief Mike Warner would like the council to support a new model that utilizes paid on-call employees to fill ambulance driving shifts.
Council opted to not reduce the daily hours of the splash pad during the summer.
Council opted to not reduce the library programming funding in this year’s budget.
Council discussed removing some of the city-owned flower baskets, there are currently 46 owned by the city.
A brief discussion about the ambulance fund took place and a decision to hold a public meeting about the issue was made by council.
Council supported changing logo decals for city owned vehicles to a cheaper alternative.
There were several other items brought up for discussion during the workshop, the full list of items are available on the city’s website under agendas and meetings. The full workshop video is available to watch online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.