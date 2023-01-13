In 2022, the highlight for the West End District was the official Old West Main reopening in September.
Old West Main has undergone a large reconstruction project over the past two years. The closure has affected the businesses in the West End with the ongoing closures.
Once the road was open again, the businesses in the West End District held an event to celebrate the reopening.
The celebration was one of three first time events sponsored by a grant from the Port Authority and Downtown Main Street.
“I just want to acknowledge the festival planners, Alison Youngs and her crew at S.W.A.T were very instrumental in making this day happen, the West End District members, of course, stepped up,” Director of Downtown Main Street Megan Tsui said at the event.
Organizers of the first time festival are hoping to make it an annual event on Old West Main. In 2022 they focused their first event on celebrating the opening of the road and the final stretch of the project.
“I do really want to thank the businesses on this project because it was really a partnership,” City Engineer Jay Owens said during the celebration.
“When we needed to shut down a water main and have a business out for half a day, they worked with us and did what they needed to do so we could get our stuff done and everyone was supportive,” he continued.
Community members, local organizations and business owners attended the event to support the local businesses and help with the official ribbon cutting.
City officials thanked the businesses for their cooperation on this large project.
“This has been a two-year endeavor, and merchants have been through a lot, and I thank them so much for doing what they did, and hats off to the construction for working with them and making it as painless as possible,” Mayor Mike Wilson said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“I’m very proud of the merchants down here and I’m proud of the citizens supporting them during this pretty trying time between COVID and construction and they weathered it well,” he continued.
Businesses along Old West Main came together to organize this event to get some traffic on the West End again. After months of low traffic along the streets, they were ready to welcome visitors back to their stores and restaurants.
“I’m really excited to welcome you all back to the West End, the city engineers have been awesome to work with on this project. I cannot complain about how this was done, and it has been beautifully executed, ” owner of Salon With A Twist Alison Youngs said.
“We are so glad to see people out and about down here,” Youngs continued.
