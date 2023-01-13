In 2022 Hope Coalition helped survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence remain safe when reporting.
The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in favor of an argument by Hope Coalition and Standpoint.
There is a state law that protects communications between sexual assault counselors and anyone who consults with them for help. With the ruling from the Supreme Court that law was affirmed.
The case made its way to the Minnesota Supreme Court in August of last year after months of preparation and procedures dating back to November 2019.
“In the state of Minnesota sexual assault advocates have protected communication with victims, this is really important because victims need a safe place to go to talk about their options and talk about their choices,” Hope Coalition program manager Heather Kolling said.
Before the ruling the law that protects that confidentiality was neglected or dismissed in some cases.
Hope Coalition and Standpoint wanted to change that and ensure that anonymity was always a priority in cases of sexual assault.
“We have a law in Minnesota that survivors and their advocates have this privileged relationship. It is the same privilege that exists between doctor and patient and the same privilege that exists between attorneys and their clients,” Rana Alexander, executive director of Standpoint and one of the attorneys on the case.
“It should be the exact same type of confidentiality and that is what this ruling said. For a really long time a variety of privileges were not being treated as such and the courts were regularly ordering or allowing subpoenas of privileged materials that were statutorily never supposed to be disclosed,” she continued.
The court ruling that the advocate groups received in August reversed a decision from a district judge that allowed the court to review information coming from communications Hope Coalition.
The reaffirmed ruling was a big step in making reporting sexual assault and seeking help safer for victims. The law protects anyone affected by sexual violence.
“This case was specific to sexual assault counselors, people may say this is a women’s issue, but this is something that effects a lot of people,” Hope Coalition Executive Director Sara Kern said.
“Before the age of 18 one in six boys will be sexually assaulted and that is something that is not talked about as much. People who are transgender or a part of the LGBTQ+ community are at a higher risk of being sexually assaulted,” Kern said.
Advocates from Hope Coalition were relieved when the ruling was announced in their favor. After three years of hard work and dedication the end result was a hopeful ending.
“I know that our name is on the Supreme Court case and that is a huge deal, but there was a victim in this too whose case was held up for three years, and they were gracious enough and willing to let us fight this to allow other victims to never have to go through what they went through with subpoenaed records, ” Kolling said.
“We could not have done this without this victim being supportive of that and just recognizing the additional traumatization they had to go through as they waited through a pandemic and all the challenges that held their case up,” Kolling said. “We are very grateful for that victim allowing us to do this.”
Throughout 2022 and for many years to come Hope Coalition continues to provide counseling for victims and survivors of sexual assault. They have several programs and resources for those who come to them wanting help.
Hope Coalition has resources for victims of sexual assault and resources for domestic violence, homelessness and basic needs. Hope Coalition offers a 24 hour crisis hotline, the sexual assault hotline is 800-519-6690 and the domestic violence hotline is 800-369-5214.
For more information about the resources available visit Hope Coalition's website at hope-coalition.org
