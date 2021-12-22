The Red Wing School Board met Dec. 20 to discuss the 2022 tax levy, Superintendent Karsten Anderson’s bi-annual evaluation and more.
Tax levy
The 2022 tax levy has been set at $10,736,794.14. This is a 3.66% or a $407,581.96 decrease from 2021 due to less district enrollment.
Jackie Paradis, business manager, explained that they are not expecting enrollment to rebound soon.
Superintendent evaluation
The board conducted an evaluation of Anderson on Dec. 13.
For each assessment goal found below, Anderson was rated on a four-point scale by every board member – four being highly effective and one being ineffective.
The following results were shared:
Assessment goals:
Equity
“The district is committed to strengthening this area through the leadership and direction of the superintendent. An equity team has already been established along with the purchase of new inclusive curriculum. A long-term commitment to equity planning and implementation throughout the district is priority.”
Anderson received an averaged score of 2.42.
Student achievement
“An educational plan is set to address the achievement issues the district faces. A robust directive to address achievement gaps is essential for the next year and beyond.”
Anderson received an averaged score of 2.85.
Recovery from COVID
“Several areas within the district have been modified to respond to the pandemic. Budgetary issues, along with personnel, will need to be adapted and managed well.”
No score was given due to the difficulty of assessing the task of navigating through unprecedented times.
Human Resources
“Hiring practices need to follow a consistent procedure and match adopted policy. Attention also needs to be given to the overall Human Resource plan with the overarching goal for organizational structure.”
Anderson received an averaged score of 2.42.
Keeping these results in mind, board members have developed the new goals for Anderson to work toward in the coming months.
Goals:
The superintendent will provide the board with thorough information, prior to board meetings, to facilitate timely and effective decision-making.
The superintendent will seek out input from key stakeholders as part of the decision-making process.
The superintendent will work with district administration, staff, and teachers to create a safe and healthy culture within the district, where all students feel welcome and their educational needs are addressed.
The superintendent will actively plan for a fall 2022 levy campaign that meets the district’s financial needs
Safe Routes to School
Board members approved a resolution of support for the city of Red Wing’s Safe Routes to School grant application.
Red Wing is seeking construction coverage of $240,000 from the Minnesota Department of Transportation for safety improvements around Sunnyside Elementary School and Twin Bluff School.
Red Wing’s general fund has been proposed to cover the estimated project engineering costs of $50,000.
If the city receives the grant money, they plan to implement school speed zones and crossing improvements for Sunnyside and Twin Bluff.
