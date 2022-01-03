As the new year begins, new laws take effect in Minnesota. The following is a list of some of the new laws passed during the 2021 regular and special legislative sessions.
COMMERCE
Opioid screening limits repealed
Effective Jan. 1, medical assistance must cover screenings and urinalysis tests for opioids without lifetime or annual limits. The provision is part of the omnibus commerce and energy finance and policy law, which also contains several Commerce Department requirements effective Jan. 1, that apply to reinsurance contracts renewed or entered into on or after that date.
ELECTIONS
Campaign finance changes
Included in Article 4 of the omnibus state government finance and omnibus elections law are a number of mostly technical provisions relating to campaign finance that take effect with the new year. Changes in the law include:
Transferring campaign finance reporting requirements for certain Hennepin County elections and Minneapolis school district elections from the county to the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board.
Adding definitions and references to reflect expansion of the board’s jurisdiction to include campaigns for certain offices within Hennepin County; and expanding the definition of “expressly advocating” to include certain types of political communications, even if they do not use words or phrases of express advocacy.
ENVIRONMENT
Free park permits
As of Jan. 1, any member of the 11 federally recognized tribes in Minnesota is eligible for an annual state park permit for no charge. The permit is valid only when displayed on a vehicle owned and occupied by the person to whom the permit is issued. Additionally, the Department of Natural Resources may issue a free daily state park permit to a qualifying individual who does not own or operate a motor vehicle.
FAMILY
Pregnancy accommodations
An employer with 15 or more employees will, beginning Jan. 1, be required to provide “reasonable accommodations to an employee for health conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth upon request, with the advice of a licensed health care provider or certified doula, unless the employer demonstrates that the accommodation would impose an undue hardship on the operation of the employer's business.” The omnibus employment and economic development law states examples may include a “temporary transfer to a less strenuous or hazardous position, seating, frequent restroom breaks, and limits to heavy lifting.”
HEALTH
Medical Assistance coverage, substance use treatment rate increase
Several provisions in the omnibus health and human services policy and finance law take effect Jan. 1. These include:
Modifying the formula for allocating money to counties for their basic sliding fee programs.
Allowing a 90-day supply of some prescription medications to be dispensed under Medical Assistance.
Medical Assistance covering enhanced asthma care services and related products to be provided in the children's homes for children with poorly controlled asthma.
Increasing the dispensing fee for prescription drugs from $10.48 to $10.77.
A 5% rate increase for substance use disorder treatment services provided by culturally specific or culturally responsive programs or disability responsive programs.
A homeless youth can obtain a state identification card without paying transaction or filing fees.
For applications for and issuance of certified birth records beginning Jan. 1, procedures and documentation requirements are established for a homeless youth to obtain a certified birth record.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Property forfeiture revisions
The omnibus public safety and judiciary policy and finance law revises Minnesota’s forfeiture system for property seized in relation to criminal activity. Effective Jan. 1, changes include:
A vehicle is not subject to forfeiture if the driver fails to appear for a scheduled court appearance and fails to voluntarily surrender within 48 hours of that required appearance.
Forfeiture notices must contain a warning to a person — other than the driver — who may have an ownership interest in a vehicle that has been seized how to assert an innocent owner claim.
A forfeiture proceeding in relation to a DWI offense is stayed in certain circumstances if the driver becomes a program participant in the ignition interlock program.
Identifying specific ways a law enforcement agency or prosecuting authority can use forfeiture-obtained money.
Personal property and real property, other than homestead property exempt from seizure, is subject to forfeiture if it is an instrument or represents the proceeds of a controlled substance offense.
Money totaling $1,500 and any precious metals or stones are subject to forfeiture if there is probable cause to believe they represent the proceeds of a controlled substance offense.
A vehicle is subject to forfeiture if used in transportation or exchange of controlled substances intended for distribution or sale and the controlled substances had a value of at least $100.
In addition, the legislative auditor’s office is to conduct an audit on the efficacy of forfeiture and ignition interlock in DWI cases and report to the Legislature by Jan. 15, 2025. Per the law, “The audit shall assess the financial impact of the programs, the efficacy in reducing recidivism, and the impacts, if any, on public safety.”
TRANSPORTATION
Driver’s license suspension, new license plates
Beginning Jan. 1, a person’s driver’s license cannot be suspended following a conviction for driving after suspension, driving after revocation or based solely on a person’s failure to pay a traffic ticket, parking fine or surcharge following a conviction for a vehicle operation or parking citation. Other provisions include:
The Department of Public Safety cannot suspend a person’s driver’s license based on failure to appear in court after receiving a citation for a petty misdemeanor or driving after suspension.
The department can suspend a driver’s license in conformance with the nonresident violator compact.
A trio of special license plates — Minnesota 100 Club, agriculture and honorary consul — will be created.
A manufacturer or distributor of an electric-assisted bicycle must apply a label to the bicycle containing the classification number, top assisted speed and motor wattage of the electric-assisted bicycle.
