The reign of the 2019 Red Wing royal ambassadors finally came to an end Sunday night.
The three ambassadors – Delaynee Fox, Morgan Fritz and Hannah Rodgers – were crowned in August 2019.
Then COVID-19 hit. With the program suspended for two years, their reigns continued.
Sunday night they relinquished their crowns. Courtney Colwell, Gabrielle Mueller and Madison Odziemski were named the new ambassadors in an elaborate ceremony that featured song and dance to the circus theme of Come One, Come All.
The seven candidates had a busy day, riding in the River City Days parade, dinner at the St. James Hotel and a reception at the Elks Lodge following the coronation ceremony.
The candidates performed a number of dance routines with multiple wardrobe changes in between. The other candidates were Elle Brandt, Kylie Griffin, Katelyn Howe and Mara Kelly.
The winners received a number of sparkling gifts:
The Royal Ambassador crown.
A sterling silver wing pendant with gem accent from DeLeon Jewelers.
A sterling silver and pearl link bracelet from Wanshura Jewelers.
Sterling silver drop pearl earrings from Wanshura Jewelers.
Royal Ambassador attire.
Women’s heritage boots from Red Wing Shoe Company.
A business outfit from Phileo Style of Red Wing.
An 8 by 12 portrait from Jodessa Liz Photography.
A $2,000 scholarship.
Prairie Island Elders Princess Jayme Campbell presented a new award this year, the Kodakciyapi award, which went to Kylie Griffin for her volunteer work. Mara Kelly received the first scholarship honoring Lydia Bailey, a longtime member of the Royal Ambassadors Committee who died this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.