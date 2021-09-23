The Goodhue County Board met Sept. 21 to discuss the 2022 preliminary levy, a port security grant and more.
Here is what you need to know:
2022 preliminary levy
Board members agreed upon a 2022 preliminary levy of $40,865,194 during a budget workshop Aug. 24.
Since then, County Administrator Scott Arneson made the following updates:
Removed $91,923 in funding for the legal secretary position.
Removed $100,887 in funding for a communications position.
Removed $100,000 in County Ditch 1 funding.
With the changes, the reformed preliminary levy sits at $40,492,384 and has been approved by the board.
The final levy -- which can be lower than, but not higher than the preliminary -- will be brought to the board for approval during December.
Port security grant
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office received a $178,513 grant from the Department of Homeland Security to increase port safety.
The funding comes from a Port Security Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to port authorities, facility operators and local agencies for activities associated with maritime safety.
Through the program, the Sheriff’s Office has plans to purchase a high speed landing craft and an optic thermal imaging camera.
SEMMCHRA 2022 levy
The board approved a $419,600 levy from Southeastern Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority -- a group that provides affordable accommodations to persons in need.
“The mission is to enhance and strengthen communities through advocacy, collaboration and promotion of self-reliance, housing and community development,” Buffy Beranek, SEMMCHRA executive director, said.
Beranek explained that their 2022 levy in Goodhue County is critical for continuing their programs with baseline customer service.
Use of funds:
$70,300 for general fund expenditures
$25,000 for community development
$42,800 for housing services and development
$174,000 for existing housing developments
$100,000 toward a housing trust fund
$7,500 toward emergency housing for those experiencing homelessness
