A big announcement hit the Red Wing School District this year, free college tuition will be awarded to high school graduates beginning in 2023.
“The Red Wing College Promise is a new program that ensures that every eligible student graduating from a Red Wing Public High School in 2023 and beyond will have access to a tuition-free college education at Minnesota State College Southeast,” Minnesota State College President Southeast Dr. Marsha Danielson said in October this year.
The Jones Family Foundation and Minnesota State College Southeast are eliminating that financial struggle for students who live in Red Wing.
The Red Wing Promise was made to break down financial barriers for people in the community.
The Jones Family Foundation made the commitment to invest in the community’s youth and plans to continue this program for years to come.
“The commitment isn’t just for a couple of years, it is permanent and one of the things we wanted to be really sure of is that financially this is sustainable within the foundation,” Scott Jones said. “We know financially that this is sustainable, but we also believe that if this grows to be huge and we think it has the capacity to do that, we can tap into partners in the community.”
Students who live in the Red Wing Public School District and are eligible can now plan to attend Minnesota State College Southeast without the burden of large costs.
The Red Wing Promise guarantees access to an education at Minnesota State College Southeast to qualifying students who graduate from Red Wing High School, Tower View Alternative High School and 5RiversOnline.
The announcement came following similar programs in other parts of the state providing affordable college education.
The Red Wing Promise will cover the full cost of tuition and fees for two years of college. The program provides an additional stipend of $500 each year for books, supplies and other tools.
Students will receive up to 70 credits, this is the equivalent to a two-year associate's degree and is worth $14,000 for each student.
Minnesota State College Southeast has launched a website with more information and resources for families and students who are interested in the program. Information can be found at southeastmn.edu/RedWingPromise.
“Our foundation thinks that a strong college is really an important piece of the community and this college is so fluid that as they learn what employers need they can create those programs and with financial barriers removed students can utilize those programs and it is just a win for everybody,” Jones Family Foundation board member Sheila Beckner said.
Graduates of the Red Wing school district in 2023 will be able to tap into this program for the first time following the announcement in 2022.
