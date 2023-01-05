Early last fall a group of volunteers came together to clean up the river banks along the Vermillion River, a tributary of the Mississippi River.
Goodhue County Commissioner Linda Flanders spent weeks putting together information about the health of the Mississippi River.
She planned to spread awareness to the communities along the river, highlighting the dangers of chemicals flowing into the river and from litter on the banks flowing downstream.
Flanders made strides in 2022 to set a foundation for a clean river for years to come. Next spring she hopes to continue her mission in bringing awareness to the issue and getting more communities involved.
In September, Flanders worked alongside other Red Wing city officials to coordinate a cleanup effort and volunteers filled 20 trash bags with litter along banks of the river.
“My vision is that this type of local endeavor expands to all counties along the Mississippi River. We called it The Mighty Mississippi Cleanup for that reason” Flanders said.
The cleanup event was planned after a series of Welch Township residents were hoping to do something about the trash along the shorelines near Sturgeon Lake Road and County Road 18.
Volunteers brought supplies, smiles and good attitudes to the coordinated clean up event. With all the help that showed that day the cleanup was finished in just two hours.
“I am very grateful for everyone who joined us to help out, and I’m really happy with the result,” Flanders said after the clean up in September.
Car parts, tent poles, shoes, clothing, dirty diapers, fishing gear, scrap metal, beer bottles, chairs and many more items of trash were found and collected.
“The river cleanup was a huge success. We were able to remove a lot of trash before it begins to break down into small pieces and becomes even harder to remove and before the plastics and chemicals become one with our water” Red Wing City Council Member Becky Norton said after the cleanup.
Many entities came together to address this issue and actually do something about it.
After the cleanup effort and the push to bring awareness to the issue, Flanders was able to get new “no parking” signs along County Road 18 installed. Flanders worked with the DNR to get pack in, pack out signs installed on the river banks.
The pack in, pack out signs are in multiple languages, and Flanders hopes these signs will help the longevity of the efforts.
Another clean up will be scheduled for 2023, and Flanders has been invited to speak about the issue to other communities in the upcoming year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.