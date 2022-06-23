2022 Goodhue, Minnesota, royalty

Goodhue Volksfest was held June 10-12. Goodhue royalty are Miss Goodhue Emma Thomforde, daughter of Jerod and Tammy Thomforde; Goodhue Princess Kennedy Diercks, daughter of Scott and Becky Diercks; and Goodhue Princess Tally Stehr, daughter of Jerry and Sheila Stehr. Other festival activities included bands by Hairball, John Michael Montgomery, the annual Udder Run, sand volleyball and bean bag tournaments, pedal pull, arts and crafts show, bounce houses, bingo, and a great parade on Sunday, June 12.

 Submitted photo

