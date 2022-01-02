The pedestrian bridge that connects the West End District to Bay Point Park and the upper harbor was completed in 2021. Even before the span was open to walkers and cyclists, it had a long, complicated history.
A brief history
March 2015: The council adopted the Renewing Old West Main Street Master Plan. One of the major elements of the plan was to provide bike and pedestrian friendly connections between the Upper Harbor, Bay Point Park, the West End District and surrounding neighborhoods.
October 2017: The council approved a preliminary design.
August to October 2018: An online survey about the Old West Main Street Renewal project resulted in 652 respondents. The third highest priority chosen by respondents was creating a better connection between Old West Main Street and the riverfront.
July 2019: A second online survey yielded 110 respondents. Of this number, 43 people supported the bridge, 63 people opposed it and four were unsure. Of those who opposed, the largest reason was the expense. Of those who supported the project, the largest reason was the bridge would make the area a more vibrant destination for residents and visitors.
November 2019: The council approved a purchase agreement with Kelly Anderson for the property between Kelly's Bar and Bayside for the bridge’s south landing.
June 2020: The final bridge plans were submitted to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for review.
July 2020: The Minnesota Department of Transportation approved the bridge plans.
Jan. 11, 2021: The City Council approved a contract with Bolton & Menk Inc. for construction engineering services for the pedestrian bridge.
The project received mixed responses from the community. Many businesses and individuals who live, work, or own businesses in the West End district supported the project because of the hope that it would bring more traffic to the area, thus increasing the revenue of local businesses.
Meanwhile some community members spoke against the bridge because of the money required for the project.
When the bridge opened in October of this year, the city shared that the final price of the project was about $2.35 million. The funding sources were broken into eight categories:
Federal Highway – Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program: $857,218
Additional Federal Highway – MnDOT Transportation Alternatives Program: $340,000
Current city general funds capital improvement plan, 2017–2020: $507,230
DNR Local Trail Connections: $150,000
Additional Federal Highway – MnDOT: $85,661
WINGS Foundation: $45,000
Riverland Foundation: $50,000
Surplus capital project funding: $318,880
One of the main reasons that the bridge was built in 2021 was because some funding would expire if the project was not approved by the end of 2020.
Red Wing published an article on its website at the end of 2020 answering frequent questions about the bridge and its construction.
The article explained, “Red Wing consistently submits grant requests to different federal, state and regional entities to help pay for different parts of an upcoming project. The process takes time and it’s often several years between the initial planning and actual construction. In this particular case, our federal and state governments approved money first for this specific part of the project – the bike-pedestrian bridge. That amount equaled more than $1.4 million dollars that is available right now, which would need to be returned at the end of 2020 if the bridge is not approved.”
It will take a few years to get a full picture of what the annual impact of the pedestrian bridge – named the “Riverview Skyway” – will be on Red Wing, specifically the West End District.
