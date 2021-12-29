The districts of Red Wing Public Schools and Ellsworth Community School both made difficult COVID-related decisions during 2021 for the benefit of students, staff and families.
Whether it be a masking policy or the closure of Jefferson School, administrators worked hard and kept community opinions in mind.
Masking
In Red Wing, masks are required for all students and staff, but changes will be made based on community COVID transmission levels as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This decision was made on Aug. 23 during a special School Board meeting after three previously failed motions.
Superintendent Karsten Anderson explained that while creating the masking policy, he consulted guidance from the Red Wing School District COVID Response Team, building leaders, district leaders, parents, other districts’ plans, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota State Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Education and Goodhue County Health and Human Services.
Students actively engaged in sports, plays and bands are not required to wear a mask.
In Ellsworth, students, staff and visitors are not required to wear face coverings in any district building but are encouraged to do so. However, masking is required on any district contracted vehicle to follow federal guidelines.
School Board members voted this policy into action Aug. 16 after parents demanded it was their choice to mask their children or not.
Quarantining
In Red Wing, elementary students in close contact with an infected person don’t need to quarantine if the student and infected person were wearing masks. If they weren’t masked up, they would need to quarantine.
Quarantined individuals may return after seven days with a negative PCR result taken on day five or after 14 days if no test is taken.
Students in grades 7-12 do not need to quarantine because of the universal face covering requirement.
In Ellsworth, a 14-day quarantine is recommended if a person is in close contact with an infected individual. However, there are two alternatives students and staff can engage in:
Seven day quarantine: once the person is symptom free and has a negative test on day six or seven, they can return to school or work.
10 day quarantine: once the person is symptom free, they can return to school or work on day 11.
Jefferson closure
Jefferson School in Red Wing reopened during the 2020-2021 school year to accommodate COVID-19 safety requirements for K-6 students. It was planned that Jefferson was to reopen for one year only.
As COVID requirements lessened, the School Board started discussing the permanent closure of Jefferson because the district faced $2.2 million in budget cuts for the 2022 fiscal year.
Keeping Jefferson open would have required $200,000-$300,000 from the general fund to bring the building up to current standards.
Jefferson has no kitchen, is the smallest district building, and has many short- and long-term maintenance requirements that would need to be addressed if kept open.
Students and teachers pleaded with administrators to keep the school open, but according to administrators, it wasn’t financially feasible even with federal COVID-19 funding.
On June 22, School Board members approved the closure of Jefferson.
5RiversOnline
5RiversOnline was founded in response to a growing need for online education resulting from the pandemic. The inaugural 2021-2022 school year is currently underway and Kim Cory, principal, said it has been a good start.
“It’s been good, really good,” Cory said.
According to its website, “5RiversOnline is a comprehensive and supplemental online school open to any Minnesota K-12 learner.”
The Goodhue County Education District and its six member districts of Cannon Falls, Goodhue, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lake City, Red Wing and Zumbrota-Mazeppa started the program.
The school’s vision is to:
Engage, inspire, and empower each learner to tap into their potential through their own metacognition, being aware of their own learning and responding to their own learning wants and needs.
Involve the learners with goal setting and monitoring their own progress in order to ensure an options-rich future.
Provide challenging, flexible curriculum with the support and encouragement of responsive staff members.
As of Nov. 29, there are 196 full-time and 59 part-time students with 255 total.
54.5% of those students are from Red Wing, 16.1% from Cannon Falls, 7.8% from Kenyon-Wanawingo, 3.9% from Goodhue, 8.6% from Zumbrota, 5.9% from Lake City and 3.1% open.
Cory explained that 5River’s has a lot of progress to be made, but administrators are hopeful for future improvements.
(1) comment
The area has a lot of short and long term problems to figure out. Declining enrollment along with some fairly irrational "investments" in facilities from the past means that either some parts of the school system will have to be closed and, likely, torn down or taxpayers are going to be hit with big maintenance bills with little-to-no return on that investment. At least for the last century, thousands of small towns have fallen for the "If you build it they will come" fallacy regarding schools and municipal facilities and it is hard to find an example of where that has worked.
Statistically, schools are super-spreader cites due to student proximity, activity levels, mediocre ventilation, poor compliance. Rationally, schools are probably the first places that should be closed in an epidemic, but with marginal child-care systems or compensation and the fact that the people who most need those services are usually the least able to pay for them, it's a rock-and-a-hard-place decision for school administrators.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.