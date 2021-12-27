On Monday, Feb. 8, former Red Wing police chief Roger Pohlman was placed on paid leave. On Friday, Feb. 19, Pohlman was fired.
The Red Wing City Council met in a closed meeting Friday evening to discuss Pohlman’s future with the municipality. With a 6-1 vote, the council members voted to send Pohlman a letter that said he must step down or be fired. Council member Kim Beise voted against the letter.
That same evening, a Red Wing police officer was directed by City Council Administrator Kay Kuhlman to deliver the letter to Pohlman’s home.
The following day, Pohlman released a public comment about the rumors of his firing. The statement read, “after deciding, in secret and behind closed doors, to 'move in a different direction' with respect to the Police Department, the Red Wing City Council presented me with two options: Resign and retain some earned benefits or receive a non-disciplinary termination of employment. My oath of office to the community and Police Department is not completed, therefore resignation was not an option."
The letter that sealed Pohlman’s fate in Red Wing was three pages long. It stated in part:
“This letter serves as notice of the immediate termination of your at-will employment as a disciplinary action effective today, Feb. 19, 2021. You have not met the Council’s performance expectations as explained in this letter.”
The letter goes on to list times that the council believed Pohlman did not meet expectations. The letter read, “Several council members responded that they did not trust you. This is a major concern for the city because of the importance of the police department’s work. … Council members believe you have intentionally portrayed council members as anti-police, when, in fact, their concerns were with your leadership and not with the performance of other members of the police department.”
A concern about Pohlman not supporting council initiatives and “defensiveness” when given suggestions as reasons to let him go.
Pohlman appeared before the council in April for a virtual name-clearing hearing, which he requested. His comments lasted about 15 minutes. Pohlman said in part, “The Red Wing City Council created a false and defamatory impression about me in connection with my termination on Feb. 19. I was told repeatedly by City Attorney Amy Mace during the Feb. 8 call, that the paid administrative leave was for non-disciplinary reasons, and that if I did not resign, ‘Kay (Kuhlmann) was authorized to terminate my employment’ – again for non-disciplinary reasons as the city wished to go a different direction. Trusting their words, I proceeded to move forward with my professional career."
After Pohlman was fired, Capt. Gordon Rohr was promoted to interim chief. After the firing of Pohlman, the Personnel Committee discussed filling the job. Kuhlmann reported that “would ideally result in promoting a current member of the police department to the chief position.”
The City Council unanimously voted to appoint Rohr as chief of police on Monday, July 12.
Pohlman is now the Lakefield police chief. The Lakefield City Council approved his hiring Monday, March 1.
