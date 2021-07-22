The Goodhue County Board met Tuesday morning to discuss the 2020 annual audit, a change order for the Kenyon Township culvert and more.
2020 annual audit
The board approved the final 2020 annual audit of the county’s financial records as prepared by Brian Anderson, director of Finance and Taxpayer Services.
Overall, the county’s financial position remains stable when compared to 2019 with revenues having increased slightly over the past year. Anderson noted that the county continues to focus on controlling expenditures and paying down any debt.
The available fund balance has increased slightly and remains above the minimum amount required by the county’s policy and is within the state recommended levels.
Kenyon Township culvert
The 20th Avenue culvert in Kenyon Township is set to be replaced as previously approved by the board. However, the township has requested that the old culvert be salvaged and delivered intact to them, which the board has now agreed to do.
DeCook Excavating provided an increased quote of $8,000.25 to salvage what is left of the culvert. The original quote for disposal was $1,482.40.
There is no guarantee of the quality of the old culvert once removed.
Detention Center COVID funding
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $64,965 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Justice Programs.
These funds will help the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center prevent, prepare for and respond to short-term and long-term COVID recovery efforts.
The Sheriff’s Office plans on using some of the funding toward the purchase of masks, wipes, sanitizers, gowns, laptops for the Teen Challenge program to be performed virtually, smartboards for classes to be conducted virtually and replacement bulbs for the UVC Robot.
