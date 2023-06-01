Another school year is coming to a close.
The Red Wing High School seniors are getting ready to cross the stage at graduation.
This year 197 students have earned their diplomas.
On June 2, the high school is planning to have an outdoor ceremony, weather permitting.
The procession and ceremony begin at 7 p.m.
The student speaker at this year’s ceremony is Kayla Radtke. She is joined by staff speaker John Jones.
Many seniors are graduating with highest distinction, distinction and honors.
Highest Distinction
Lucy Bell, Isabella Harding, Kayla Radtke, Eli Boeding, Katelyn Howe, Sophia Rahn, Ella Brenner, Carson Jones, Breanna Redman, Gabriella Bungum, Hannah Kosek, Allison Roe
Sammi Chandler, Audrey Lahammer, Isabel Schafer, Elizabeth Clemens, Greta Lane, Mitchell Seeley, Louis De Jong, Kristianna Miller, Lillie Sonju, Chloe Fox, Greta Murphy, Skyler Stone
Aaron Freier, Jason Neuffer, Teagan Walter, Simon Gadient, Alexis Pauzauskie,Isabella Goeman, Morgan Prince.
Distinction
John Ahrens, Eli Freier, Bennett Scott, Grace Bremer, Kacie McTaggart, Duane Taylor, Sophia Carlson, Keegan O’Neill, Jaysa Dille, Alberto Romero Montero.
Honors
Emmy Bohmbach, Elizabeth Haglund, Brennan Soper, Colin Bruce, Andrew Jacobson, Greggory Stallard, Rachel Dopkins, Alivia Klahn, Brooke Strusz, Andrew Erickson, Tyler Rodgers, Kylie Griffin, Isabella Shook.
