As of noon on Tuesday, March 15, 18 individuals had filed to run in the 1st Congressional District special election.
The special election is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9. The special primary elections for Republican and DFL candidates is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24.
Goodhue County residents will not be able to vote in the special election primary or the special election as the county will continue to be represented by Rep. Angie Craig – 2nd Congressional District – until January 2023. However, Goodhue County resident can vote in the primary for the general election. The primary for the general election is also schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Goodhue County will be moved to the 1st Congressional District in January 2023 as a result of redistricting following the 2020 Census.
The special election is to fill the final five months of former Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s second term. Hagedorn died on Feb. 17 after a battle with kidney cancer.
Filing for the special election closed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.
Republican candidates
Matt Benda
The law office of Peterson, Kolker, Haedt and Benda website states, “Matt Benda has provided general legal services in Albert Lea since 1996. He provides personal attention to his clients and practices under the motto: ‘Finding Solutions ... one client at a time.’ Matt is currently the managing attorney for the office."
Jennifer Carnahan
Carnahan is the former chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota. She was also the wife of Hagedorn. Carnahan tweeted on March 14, “It’s official. I’m running to honor my husband’s wish that I run for, and win, his seat. Jim fought so hard to put Minnesota first. I promise you I will continue his fight.”
Bob "Again" Carney Jr.
Carney previously ran for mayor of Minneapolis in the 2021 election. Carney states on his website, “I'm working on material to update this site for my 2022 campaign for governor. If you are ‘politically homeless’ please help!”
J.R. Ewing
Ewing’s campaign does not yet have a virtual presence. The Mankato Free Press reported that “Ewing, who filed as a Republican, is not the fictional oil baron from Dallas, but it appears he’s in the fuel business. He cited as his home address a P.O. box in Glenville just outside of Albert Lea. Jeffrey Robert Ewing is listed by Linkedin as the general manager of POET, a Glenville biofuels plant that produces 42 million gallons of ethanol annually, according to the plant’s website.”
Brad Finstad
Finstad served in the Minnesota Legislature (District 21B) from 2003 to 2008. After leaving the legislature, Finstad became the executive director of the Center for Rural Policy and Development.
Kevin Kocina
Kocina’s website states, “Kocina is a lifelong resident of southern Minnesota and a proud Republican. He graduated from Red Wing High School in 2008.”
The website adds, “During the COVID-19 pandemic his loved one, who had worked as an ICU nurse for over a year during COVID, putting her very life on the line, was fired for refusing to get vaccinated. Kevin knew he could no longer remain in the periphery while fundamental rights were being stripped away from hard-working Minnesotans by a Democrat government drunk with power.”
Jeremy Munson
Munson currently serves In the Minnesota House of Representatives, representing District 23B. He was first elected in 2018. Munson’s committee assignments include Climate and Energy Finance and Policy, Health Finance and Policy and Redistricting.
Ken Navitsky
Navitsky states on his campaign website, “Currently a sales executive for All Star Basements, Ken is ready to get back in the game for and with the people. There are many challenges for our community today but moving forward in faith is what Ken believes will make the change! Difference of opinion, skin color, background or economic status should not separate us, our differences should make us stronger. We need to stop focusing on what separates us and start fighting for what holds us together. By listening and working together, lives can be saved, and mountains can be moved. We, and only ‘we’ together determine our future!”
Nels Pierson
Pierson currently serves in the Minnesota House of Representatives representing District 26B. Pierson was first elected in 2014. His committee assignments include Capital Investment, Human Services Finance and Policy and Behavioral Health Policy Division.
Roger Ungemach
Ungemach is from Fridley. He does not yet have a campaign website or social media presence.
DFL candidates
Warren Lee Anderson
Anderson does not yet have a campaign website or social media presence.
Sarah Brakebill-Hacke
Brakebill-Hacke’s campaign website states, “My life experiences growing up as a foster kid and homeless teen have inspired me to dedicate myself to serve the community.
“I am running to bring the focus of this campaign to the plight of the unhoused, the food insecure, racial inequity, and lifestyle discrimination and unify us to lift up those who have suffered most, as we have done countless times for victims of tragedy or war.”
Rick DeVoe
The DeVoe campaign’s main focus is Full Employment Plus. DeVoe’s website defines Full Employment Plus as “the 2022 version of FDR’s and MLK’s proposals for all Americans to be guaranteed a job at a livable wage working in and for their own communities, in the absence of the private sector providing the same. The FEP plan work would be identified and administered locally (backstopped by a federal program to restore human and natural habitat) and funded directly by Congress.”
Jeff Ettinger
Ettinger served as CEO of Hormel from 2005 until 2016.
The Pioneer Press reported on March 14 that Ettinger said in a statement, “I’m not a politician. I’m a business leader and ran one of the largest companies in southern Minnesota. I’m proud of the work our team did at Hormel to grow the company and provide more opportunities for our employees but I’m equally proud of our work in making the Austin community a better place to live. I’d like to continue that work for all of southern Minnesota.”
George H. Kalberer
Kalberer does not yet have a campaign website or social media presence.
Richard W. Painter
Painter is a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School. He said on his campaign website, “I am announcing that I am a candidate for the DFL nomination for the First Congressional District of Minnesota. I am running because like many of you, I am frustrated that the average person has no voice in Government. It seems that politicians only listen to donors, lobbyists and small groups of activists rather than the people they represent. That’s why almost all of us can agree on something, and nothing gets done.
“I am not a politician and I won’t pretend to be. What you can expect from me is plain speaking, straight talk and what I think.”
James Rainwater
Rainwater’s LinkedIn states that he has “provided professional neutrality for court-ordered and private mediations since 2002. He is qualified to conduct both General and Family Law mediations. Mr. Rainwater is experienced in mediating matters involving Family Law, Child Abuse and Neglect, Insurance, Contract Disputes, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Probate, Property Damage, Appellate, Livestock, Worker's Compensation, and Small Claims.”
Legal Marijuana Now
Richard B. Reisdorf
Reisdorf does not yet have a campaign website or social media presence.
