For two weeks in June, artists from across the region gather in Red Wing for the annual Plein Air Arts Festival.
This month until June 24, artists can be seen dispersed throughout the city with brushes in hand, standing behind canvases propped on easels.
For the 17th year in a row, artists aim to capture the beauty of Red Wing’s picturesque landscapes en plein air, French for “in open air.”
Included in Plein Air’s painting grounds is the Rush River Valley in Maiden Rock, Wisconsin. Nestled between bluffs, riverbeds and vineyard is Vino in the Valley– creating the perfect atmosphere for artists to capture the natural world on canvas.
Last Sunday, artists and art enthusiasts came together at Vino in the Valley for a paint-out.
As artists chose a landscape as inspiration, people meandered through the grounds on foot or tractor rides, watching live art created in front of them.
One artist sat among the twisting grape vines and expressed her utmost gratitude for the arts.
“Even a bad day with a bad painting is a good day,” the artist said. “You just get to be outside and enjoy nature.”
With just over a week left to create artwork for the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery, there’s still time to watch as artists capture Red Wing’s scenery en plein air.
Upcoming Plein Air Events
Tuesday, June 20, 7-10 p.m. – ‘Nocturne Paint-Out’ at the Upper Quarry, Memorial Park, Red Wing.
Wednesday, June 21, all-day – ‘Downtown Day’: “Witness live art ‘in-the-making’ in downtown Red Wing and Concerts in the Park.”
Friday, June 23, 6-7 p.m. – Red Wing Arts member's first glimpse of the exhibit at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery.
Friday, June 23, 7-9 p.m. – Ticketed award reception at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery: “Come meet the artists, experience the week’s Plein Air paintings, and enjoy food, drink and music.”
Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. – ‘Quick Paint’ at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery.
Saturday, June 24 - Sunday, August 20 – Plein Air art exhibit on display at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery.
