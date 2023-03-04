Ten years ago Sharon McCord was sitting in Florida soaking up the sun when she made the decision to start her own business.
“Ten years ago today, I was sitting in Florida, and I worked under my brother’s umbrella for about 18 months and it was just time for me to go out on my own and sink or swim,” McCord said.
Jumping forward to today. she has successfully made it through a decade of challenges and achievements.
McCord owns her self-funded professional search firm and has been helping people find their way for most of her career.
“I work on positions like warehouse manager, director of fulfillment and just all levels. Sometimes it is a quality tech to a VP of sales, no search is too small,” she said.
She continues to have the same drive and determination she started with. Before building her own business she had several years of experience working in recruiting agencies.
Her schedule each week is filled with scheduling interviews and working one on one with clients and seeking candidates.
She works long hours, but she enjoys every minute of it.
“I’m in the office from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and I’m very dedicated to that. I basically have 10 searches on the average that I’m always working on, and I spend a lot of time scheduling interviews,” she said.
McCord has faced challenges over the last 10 years, during COVID her business struggled. She was determined to make it through.
“It was a tough time, the clients were calling and saying that I had to put jobs on hold,” she said. “Everything I was working on kind of just stopped.”
During that time she kept her business alive, now she is adjusting to the post-pandemic working world and is pushing forward.
Another challenge she faced over the years was learning how to brand herself and market her business to new clients.
“Branding myself has been one of the most difficult things over the last 10 years,” she said. “I’m not one to talk about myself but learned over the years that it’s about what I do that helps companies find great candidates, so I’m really selling what my clients do.”
In the world of fast-changing technology she leaned into new tools to help her succeed. The business-oriented site LinkedIn has proven to be helpful for recruiting, and she utilizes that resource.
“LinkedIn has been extremely helpful in my business as it’s been more of a soft call, rather than cold calling into the company or candidate, allowing us to connect in a noninvasive way, and has helped me to brand my company,” she said.
She relies on her experience to help grow her business. She depends on referrals and her reputation.
“Referrals are what keeps me in business, both on the client and candidate side. It’s who you know and then how you present it,” she said. “I’ve had some of the same clients since I started recruiting in 2000, although some of the people have since retired so continually have to re-build those relationships.”
When McCord first started her business, she had no way of marketing herself and didn’t know where to start.
“When I first started my business I had no website, no business cards, no idea how to create a business logo,” she said. “With the help of Brenda Stelter with Anchor Promotions creating the logo and my business cards was a huge help.”
McCord has spent most of her life in Red Wing and has found herself coming back here. She moved here with her family from Iowa in 1979 and has always felt that this was her home.
She works closely with the local businesses and local residents to help place them in careers.
However, her business doesn’t only remain in Red Wing, her work is a nationwide effort.
“I do nationwide work, and I provide only direct hire services, and I enjoy working the process,” she said. “I’m very client- based focused.”
McCord encourages people to take the leap into starting their own business. She expresses how it is difficult and takes preparation, but it is worth it.
She has advice for those who want to take the same leap of faith that she did 10 years ago.
“It is important to have a plan. Have money in the bank, have clients you can work with and have a book of business,” she said.
She gives this advice after recognizing things she would have done differently.
“When I started I had a handful of clients, and I was all self-funded. I didn't have any money in the bank, and I went full speed ahead,” McCord said.
It is a huge accomplishment to be a self-sustaining entrepreneur for so long.
“Most recruiters that go out on their own typically make it two to five years, that is pretty common. They either go back to an agency or switch career paths,” McCord said.
She beat the odds and plans to keep moving forward in her business for years to come.
To learn more about McCord’s business visit her website at mccordexecutivesearch.com.
