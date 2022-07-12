To combat learning challenges as a result of COVID-19, Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are looking for 10 tutors to serve in Red Wing during the 2022-2023 school year.
“After approximately two years of disruptions, more students than ever need a proven solution like Reading Corps and Math Corps to help get back on track,” said Sadie O’Connor, managing director of all three corps.
Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are programs through AmeriCorps that encourage students to become strong learners.
[We] train tutors in evidence-based strategies that are proven to work,” said Gary Young, who is in charge of media relations for the program. “These tutors are then placed in partner schools in the Red Wing School District to help students improve their skills.”
Tutors work with students one-on-one or in small groups.
In Red Wing, two reading tutors have been placed at Burnside Elementary and one math tutor at Twin Bluff; however, four reading, four math and two early learning tutors are still needed.
No teaching experience is required and all tutors receive a bi-monthly stipend.
“ . . . plus up to $4,500 to pay for college tuition or student loans. Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free individual health insurance and child care assistance,” according to O’Connor.
Interested candidates can apply online at join.readingandmath.org to begin tutoring in August.
