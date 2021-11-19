The Red Wing Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board announced on Friday, Nov. 12, that a new executive director had been hired. The search for a director began in February.
Kurt Keena accepted the position. According to his LinkedIn profile, Keena most recently worked as the executive director of the Detroit Lakes HRA. He has over 30 years of experience working in housing.
A press release from the HRA stated, “After two rounds for the search for a new executive director, one in May, the other in October, Keena stood out among the other candidates with his extensive experience in many aspects of housing.”
HRA Board Chair Roseanne Grosso said in a press release, “The HRA Board looks forward to working with Mr. Keena. With his background and him inheriting a well-trained and knowledgeable staff, our agency will continue in capable hands.”
Keena will begin as executive director in Red Wing on Wednesday, Dec. 1. He stated in a press release, “I look forward to joining the HRA and together with the staff, continuing the good work in providing quality affordable housing and redevelopment activities for the community of Red Wing.”
Timeline
The work to find a new executive director for the local HRA has spanned about 10 months:
Jan. 31: Former executive director Randal Hemmerlin retired.
Feb. 10: The HRA’s search for the next executive director began.
May 27: An offer was made to a candidate who later declined.
June 8: The HRA Board decided to enter into a second search for a director.
Aug. 11: The second search began.
Sept. 28: A special meeting was held and participants decided to offer the job to Keena.
Oct. 21: Keena accepted the HRA executive director position.
Grosso reflected during the Tuesday, Nov. 9, meeting, “I’ll tell you it was a long haul but we did well. We hung in there long enough that we did very well in my book.”
