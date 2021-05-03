25 years ago, 1996
Rural Connections, a joint partnership of Response Inc., will be installing local internet access to portions of Goodhue County. The installation is planned for mid-May. The area was chosen as the next hub site for Rural Connections’ network because of the demand for services demonstrated by the community. Local access means that subscribers will be able to dial a local number and get on the Information Super Highway.
Goodhue County 4-H Share the Fun, the annual talent and variety event, was held Sunday in Zumbrota. Nine clubs participated with a very good variety of talent displayed. Share the Fun is an opportunity for 4-H members to develop poise, self-confidence
50 years ago, 1971
The Linseed Oil Products plant of PPG Industries held its annual safety awards dinner at the Red Wing Country Club early this week. The management commended employees for working 388 days without a lost-time accident. A number of employees received awards for long periods of service. Rich Schroeder, plant engineer, was master of ceremonies and Spence Worden entertained with dinner and sing-along music.
Developers hope to break ground for a shopping center in Burnside Township within 30 days. A construction permit for the shopping center was issued to the developer by the Town Board over the weekend. The shopping center will be located on the tract of land adjoining the First State Bank at the corner of Tyler Road and the service drive on the south side of Highway 61.
Red Wing police are investigating a purse snatching incident in the city Wednesday. Delna Olson reported to police that her purse was taken from her as she was walking home from work. She said she was nearing the intersection of Hill and College streets when a young man ran up behind her and grabbed her purse. The assailant hit her, knocking her to the ground.
100 years ago, 1921
On advice of his attorney, a Red Wing man admitted his guilt to robbing a clothing store at Luck, Wis., on Aug 7, and was sentenced to two years in the Wisconsin state penitentiary at Balsam Lake. An accomplice who planned the burglary was sentenced to eight years. The two were implicated in an auto thieving ring, which was uncovered in this city when a number of automobiles stolen in Illinois were recovered last summer by Chicago detectives, cooperating with the local authorities.
The adoption of daylight saving time for Red Wing during the summer months received the unanimous backing of the Kiwanis club at their noonday luncheon. There’s no question as to the sentiment of members on the proposition. It was pointed out that the plan of setting clocks back an hour would give an extra hour of daylight and would give workers more time for recreation and outdoor life.
Hundreds of tourists from the Twin Cities and towns took advantage of the fine weather Sunday and motored to Red Wing. Some of them took their lunches with them which they served at Colvill Park and in shady spots along the highways on the outskirts of the city. Restaurants, lunch rooms and ice cream parlors as well as the gas service stations enjoyed an excellent patronage during the day. The tourist travel promises to be unusually heavy this season.
