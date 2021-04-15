Almost everyone has a camera today; it could be a professional model, a point and shoot or, most likely, attached to the phone in your pocket. Whatever type of camera you have, we are sure that you take great photos and we want to see them.
Starting next week the Republican Eagle is going to regularly feature community photos. Every week we will announce a theme for the photos. Either take a new photo or find an old one that you think would work well with this theme and send it to us for the chance to be published on our website and in print.
Upcoming themes:
Week of April 19: Signs of spring
Week of April 26: Earth Day
Week of May 3: Star Wars or sci-fi (Tuesday, May 4 is Star Wars Day)
Photos must be submitted by noon on Tuesdays and will run online the following day.
To submit a photo email rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com. In your email include the photo, the name of the photographer and a caption for the image.
