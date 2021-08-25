Mailboxes can tell a lot about a person. Perhaps someone's cool aunt has a shoe for a mailbox or a feline obsessed grandmother has a cat shaped one. Either way, everyone can let their mailboxes tell a interesting personal story.
We want to highlight all the amazing personalities in the local area by showcasing people's funky mailboxes.
Send us your photos now and we will contact you for further information.
Email: rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com
Mail: 120 Fourth St. S., Cannon Falls, MN 55009
