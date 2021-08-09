Red Wing, MN River City Days, 2021
Hannah Coyle

Rain and storms could not prevent locals and people from throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin from participating in River City Days. True, some events were postponed and a couple had to be canceled, but that did not stop the festivities. And after a wet Saturday, Sunday shone bright for the parade and ongoing events. Here are photos of just some of the memorable moments from the annual community gathering. 

