1. History of Memorial Park
The city of Red Wing has kept numerous records about Memorial Park and its evolution over the decades. Here are some notable events:
Shortly before he died William Lawther, one of Red Wing’s former wealthy citizens, donated $10,000 In 1927 to purchase land for the memorial of local soldiers. In turn, the Goodhue County Soldiers’ Memorial Association purchased 99 acres of Sorin’s Bluff for $5,000, built a road to the summit and used the rest of the funds (as directed by Lawther) for a park and “a grand gateway” as an entrance.
The park’s dedication ceremony was held on Sunday, Sept. 19, 1929.
The city records, “by the early 1970s, the park was better known for late-night revelries and high-school pranks than family outings and nature walks. Memorial was still beloved, but it was tired and in need of revitalization.”
Around 2010 interest in the park began to grow. The Red Wing Area Mountain Bikers Organization started clearing trails along the eastern side of the bluff. Then, disc golfers began visiting the park. From 2011 to 2016, hundreds of volunteers worked to make Memorial Park a community gathering space.
Since 2016 improvements have continued. The city has worked closely with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to maintain the bluff’s natural prairies and bring back habitats. The disc golf course saw improvements, and maintenance increased across the entire park.
2. Strategic Plan
In 2018, Kiwanian and local business owner Bob Behrens approached the city about creating a “national park” feel to Sorin’s Bluff and dramatically improving the overlook. Noontime Kiwanis, which played an integral role in the original Barn Bluff steps, began raising funds.
The city’s 2019 10-Year Strategic Plan includes the importance of focusing on outdoor spaces and historic locations:
Item 23: “Increase support for facilities, spaces, and programming that encourage free or low cost recreational opportunities in the outdoors, including through the Community Recreation Joint Powers Board and the Park Naturalists program.”
Item 27: “Value and encourage reinvestment in historic and cultural properties.”
In 2020 the City Council approved a project to update the overlook.
3. Design disputes
One of the challenges that the city had with the design for this project was deciding where to put parking spaces and how many stalls to include. On April 13, the council approved a design with three adjacent parking stalls with more parking up the road. Some residents noted that they wanted to be able to sit in their car and enjoy the view from the overlook. Eventually a plan was reached that would include space for pedestrians and cars at the overlook.
4. Included in the project
While the overlook is the central focus of this project, there are many items that have gone into it including a circular viewing plaza, a flag pole with a sculpture area, amphitheater-style seating, tree thinning, a 12 stall parking area, accessible parking, a bus and motorhome parking space and a new wall at the overlook.
5. Timeline and cost
Construction on this project is scheduled to continue in 2021 but the park and overlook are currently open and are worth visiting.
In May of last year the city stated that this project—which was in the 2020 capital improvement plan—was estimated to cost a total of $375,000 with 50% of the cost being covered by private donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.