Laurel Stinson, avid gardener and signer, began working on the Red Wing City Council in January 2019.
She supports the arts and creative economy in Red Wing and is a member of the Great River Rail Commission.
We spoke with Stinson about what she hopes to accomplish, something she advocates for, what she likes about her job and more.
What inspired you to work on the council?
I saw it as an opportunity to advocate for the arts and the creative economy in Red Wing. Arts and Culture organizations and businesses bring huge economic value and real dollars into our community, yet they are often overlooked as things that are merely nice to have luxuries, rather than essential building blocks to a thriving economy.
What do you hope to accomplish for the Red Wing community?
I hope to use our assets to invest wisely in our future and give Red Wing as much competitive advantage as possible to continue to drive our economy for the benefit of all of our residents.
What is one particular topic/issue that you advocate for?
I am a strong supporter of the TCMC second train project, which will bring a second Amtrak commuter train option to the Red Wing Depot, and I support bringing more passenger rail service to Red Wing in the future. Connecting Red Wing to more communities by rail and providing passengers with more flexibility and options will bring more business and tourism to Red Wing and has tremendous advantages for our local economy.
What is one thing you like most about your job?
I find that there is always more to learn and more to do, I am never bored.
What do you find difficult about your job?
What do you do outside of your job?
I work for the Hunger Prevention Council of Pierce County. We advocate for hunger relief and work to support the food pantries and relief organizations across the county as well as operating the Pierce County Food Pantry.
