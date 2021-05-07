Gov. Tim Walz's three-step process to scale back masks and more began Friday.
STEP 1
At noon May, 7, restrictions eased for many outdoor settings.
Removed limits for outdoor dining, events and other get-togethers
Dropped the mask requirement outdoors except at large venues with more than 500 people.
Eliminated the state-established mandatory closing time for bars, restaurant, and food and beverage service at other places of public accommodation.
STEP 2
On May 28, most remaining restrictions will ease for indoor events and gatherings.
The requirements that will remain include:
Face coverings indoors and for outdoor events that exceed 500 people.
Businesses must maintain their plans to keep their employees and customers safe – as they have from the beginning of the pandemic – guided only by a minimal universal state guidance document.
STEP 3
On July 1 -- or earlier once 70% Minnesotans 16 years and older (3,087,404 people) get at least one dose of the vaccine -- more restrictions end:
The remaining face covering requirement will end.
The requirement for businesses preparedness plans will end.
LOCAL STEPS
The state doesn’t have the final word: local jurisdictions and businesses may still require masks and have other requirements beyond July 1.
What isn’t changing
Protections will remain, including:
eviction moratorium,
ban on price gouging
eligibility exemptions for people who receive state services
emergency efforts to get Minnesotans tested and vaccinated
state monitoring of the virus and the growth of variants
