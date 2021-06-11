What: Breakfast on the Farm
Where: Lexvold Dairy, 34645 190th Ave., Goodhue
When: 7-11 a.m. Friday, June 25
How to get there: At the intersection of Highway 58 and County 9, go west to County 6, then turn north on County 6. Go approximately three miles, turning left (west) on 350th Street. At the first intersection (190th Avenue) take a right. Farm is located on the left.
How much: free
