Goodhue County dairy royals 2021

Goodhue County Dairy Princesses Chelsey Lexvold, Cassandra Hinsch and Madison Bartholome are scheduled to participate in 2021's Breakfast on the Farm. Submitted photo

What: Breakfast on the Farm

Where: Lexvold Dairy, 34645 190th Ave., Goodhue

When: 7-11 a.m. Friday, June 25

How to get there: At the intersection of Highway 58 and County 9, go west to County 6, then turn north on County 6. Go approximately three miles, turning left (west) on 350th Street. At the first intersection (190th Avenue) take a right. Farm is located on the left.

How much: free

