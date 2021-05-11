Sunday, May 16, 2 p.m., vs. St. Anthony Hogs
Sunday, May 23, 2 p.m., vs. Hastings Hawks
Sunday, May 30, 2 p.m., vs. Stockmen’s Irish
Wednesday, June 2, 8 p.m., vs. St. Paul Hops
Friday, June 4, 8 p.m., vs. Hampton Cardinals
Wednesday, June 9, 8 p.m., vs. Burnsville Bobcats
Friday, June 11, 8 p.m., vs. Lake City Serpents
Wednesday, June 16, 8 p.m., vs. Minnetonka Millers
Friday, June 18, 8 p.m., vs. Elko Express
Wednesday, June 23, 8 p.m., vs. Metro Knights
Wednesday, June 30, 8 p.m., vs. Northfield Knights
Sunday, July 4, 2 p.m., vs. Red Wing Aces
Wednesday, July 7 p.m., vs. New Market Muskies
Sunday, July 11, 2 p.m., vs. Cannon Falls Bears
Wednesday, July 14, 8 p.m., vs. Lake City Serpents
Friday, July 16, 8 p.m., vs. Rochester Royals
Friday, July 23, 8 p.m., vs. Eagan Bandits
Sunday, July 25, 1 p.m., vs. Dundas Dukes
Wednesday, July 28, 8 p.m., vs. Champlin Park LoGators
Friday, July 30, 8 p.m., vs. St. Louis Park
Sunday, Aug. 1, 2 p.m., vs. Blaine Fusion
