Anika Nybo
Which college/post high school program did you attend?
University of Wisconsin—La Crosse
What did you study after high school?
Information Systems (B.S.)
When did you graduate from college/a post high school program?
Spring 2021
Are you working currently?
Yes, Reinhart Foodservice as a business analyst
What is your dream career?
Work abroad
What is a fun fact about you?
I’ve traveled to 11 different countries.
If you were going out for lunch or dinner in or around Red Wing, where would you go?
The Scarlet Lounge
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Norway!
Brooklyn Stewart
Which college/post high school program did you attend?
After and during high school I attended Minnesota State College Southeast, later transferred to Winona State University
What did you study after high school?
Early Childhood Education, B.S. in Teaching.
When did you graduate from college/a post high school program?
Associates in 2019, bachelors in 2021.
Are you working currently?
I am currently working for a summer kids’ program in Red Wing.
What is your dream career?
Kindergarten teacher.
If you were going out for lunch or dinner in or around Red Wing, where would you go?
The Scarlet Café
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Greece. It has always been one of my dream destinations to visit.
Paige Patterson
Which college/post high school program did you attend?
Gustavus Adolphus College
What did you study after high school?
Triple major: political science, Spanish and Latin American studies
When did you graduate from college/a post high school program?
May 2021
Are you working currently?
I am currently serving at a pizza restaurant in Door County. I am planning to teach English in Madrid this winter for six months.
What is your dream career?
A foreign service officer or a foreign policy analyst for a think tank
What is a fun fact about you?
I ran track on my college team for four years after running at Red Wing High School. I have also studied abroad in Peru, Greece, and Tanzania, along with a solo month-long trip to New Zealand.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
I’m super excited to move to Madrid, so I guess that’s where I would travel to!
Katherine Gadient
Which college/post high school program did you attend?
University of Wisconsin—River Falls
What did you study after high school?
Elementary education major and an early childhood education minor.
When did you graduate from college/a post high school program?
May 2021
Are you working currently?
I am currently working at Kids Junction, a summer position that I’ve been working for many years.
What is your dream career?
A special education teacher in or around Red Wing.
If you were going out for lunch or dinner in or around Red Wing, where would you go?
Red Wing Brewery or Hager Heights Drive In.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Belize
