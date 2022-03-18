Burke Murphy loves living in Red Wing.
As she says, “from boots to skates to musical instruments; from telemanipulators to elevator buttons and bicycle fabrication,” the area has it all.
To give back to her beloved community, Murphy joined the Arts and Culture Commission in August 2020, focusing on local economic development.
“Our strong creative economy is a landmark, so visible, which for me, includes the world class manufacturing companies here – because they build things, we make things here,” Murphy said. “It is a legacy that lives on because of the skills and craftsmanship of our townspeople.”
While on the commission, Murphy hopes to give a voice to investing in an inclusive approach while doing business and communicating with others.
“Aware of the resiliency a multicultural life brings to the community, I will give voice to investing in [this] approach, mindful of youth culture, first nation culture, and the increasingly diverse culture of residents in our community,” she said.
During her free time, Murphy enjoys going to events at the Anderson Center and Sheldon Theater to make more community connections.
