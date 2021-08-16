Minnesota State College southeast logo
Anne Jacobson

Here’s a quick look at Marsha Danielson’s experience. 

Education:

  • bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Minnesota State University, Mankato

  • doctorate from Ferris State University, Michigan. 

Career

Minnesota State University, Mankato 

  • director of development, College of Science, Engineering and Technology, 1996-1998.

  • director of alumni relations and special events, 1998-2003,

  • interim director of marketing and communications, 2003-2004

  • director of development and external relations, 2005-2007

South Central College:

  • dean of economic development, 2007-2013.

  • senior associate to the president, 2013-2016

  • vice president of economic development, 2016-2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you