Here’s a quick look at Marsha Danielson’s experience.
Education:
bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Minnesota State University, Mankato
doctorate from Ferris State University, Michigan.
Career:
Minnesota State University, Mankato
director of development, College of Science, Engineering and Technology, 1996-1998.
director of alumni relations and special events, 1998-2003,
interim director of marketing and communications, 2003-2004
director of development and external relations, 2005-2007
South Central College:
dean of economic development, 2007-2013.
senior associate to the president, 2013-2016
vice president of economic development, 2016-2021
