Zumbrota Drivetrain employees raised over $3,000 for Special Olympics of Minnesota while participating in the 2022 Rochester Polar Plunge Feb.12. “Super Plunger” Randy Vath jumped for his 13th year in a row.
“The weather Friday afternoon when we first started jumping was cool, but the wind was the kicker like always,” warehouse manager Vath said. “We toughed it out and did 23 jumps in eight hours. With two jumps left on Saturday the air temp was cold, but the wind had died down.”
Vath is considered a “Super Plunger,” meaning he jumps 24 times in 24 hours.
“My motivation to plunge each year is raising money and awareness for the athletes and staff that make up the Special Olympics,” he said. “The biggest reason I plunge is for my 14-year-old son, Logan, who has both down syndrome and autism.”
Vath has jumped 135 times and raised over $65,000 throughout the years.
“Doing the plunge is not just about jumping into cold water off the ice and the bragging rights to raising a lot of money,” Vath explained previously. “Plunging is about awareness for SOMN and the athletes, it is about inclusion, it is about eliminating the R word completely and it is about understanding that being disabled should never be a roadblock in life.”
