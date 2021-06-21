An evening at Twin Folk Farms

Ellsworth Public Library presents ‘An Evening at Twin Folk Farms’

Meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Twin Folk Farms for an evening story, farm tour and time with the animals. While this event is geared toward children and families, all are welcome to attend and learn about this local farm and all of its offerings. 

The address is  W7609 320th Ave, Hager City.

Find more about this free event at twinfolkfarms.com

Cheese Curd unFestival 

2021 Cheese Curd unFestival

Get Wisconsin’s famous cheese curds without having to leave the car during the “unfestival.” From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, cheese curds will be available to go at the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery. 

Three options will be available: classic deep fried, cinnamon sugar dessert curds and dill pickle. While festival goers wait for their cheese, socially distanced events will be ongoing to keep everyone entertained. 

For more information, visit ellsworthchamber.com

‘Coming Out Together’

PHOTO: Red Wing PFLAG

Members of the Red Wing, Minn., Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays group stood in front of the state Capitol during a rally against the marriage amendment.

The Anderson Center will host a free outdoor book reading, reception and discussion for “Coming Out Together, the ‘How We Did It’ Guidebook” by Christina M. Cavitt and Geni Cavitt. The event will be 7-8 p.m. Friday, June 25, near the north studios on the Tower View campus. “Coming Out Together” is the story of the Parents and Friends of Lesbian and Gay (PFLAG) chapter in Red Wing. For more information, visit andersoncenter.org

Plein Air first glimpse and awards

062420.N.RE.PleinAir

File photo

 

Paintings from the 15th annual Plein Air in Red Wing will be on display for a “first glimpse” from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 25 at the Depot Gallery. The awards reception will begin at 5 p.m. Minnesota artist Scott Lloyd Anderson will be the judge and will present the awards, which total over $3,000. 

Tickets for the reception can be purchased at redwingarts.org

Deaf artist residency presentation and discussion 

Anderson Center residents June 2021

Participants in the Anderson Center’s fourth Deaf Artist Residency program in June 2021 are (clockwise from upper left) Youmee Lee, Charlie Ainsworth, Jenna Fischtrom Beacom, Sara Stallard and Cristina Hartmann. Collage by the Anderson Center

From 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, the Anderson Center will host the center’s Deaf Artists Residency Program capstone presentation and discussion in the Tower View Barn. Five artists spent June in Red Wing living in a community, sharing ideas, conversing in ASL and working on individual projects. During this free event each artist will present their creative practice, reflect on their residency experience and then participate in a Q&A session. 

For more information, visit andersoncenter.org

