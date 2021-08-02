Root beer floats -- made with creamy vanilla ice cream and root beer -- have been loved by generations and were the pinnacle drink of many people’s childhood summers.
The beverage is adored so much so that Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day to allow everyone to celebrate the classics.
Some have wondered who created the first root beer float and to answer that one must go back to Cripple Creek, Colorado, 1893.
According to National Day Calendar, Frank J. Wisner was the owner of the Cripple Creek Cow Mountain Gold Mining Company and liked producing a line of soda waters for the nearby town.
One night after thinking the full moon looked like a scoop of vanilla ice cream, Wisner decided to put a spoonful into his classic root beer soda.
He served it to the locals and miners the very next day and the “Black Cow” or what we call today the root beer float, was an instant success.
Fast forward to 2021, root beer floats are still loved and enjoyed by millions.
So this Friday, when you are celebrating the iconic drink, don’t forget to say a little thanks to Frank J. Wisner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.