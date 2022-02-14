Grapes

Feb.18 is National Drink Wine Day and for those who wish to celebrate, the following local wineries are the perfect place to relax and have a glass of chardonnay.

Alexis Bailly Vineyard

In 1973, our family planted the first vineyard in Minnesota with a pioneering spirit that has brought us unlikely fame in the wine drinking world. Our tasting room opened in 1978 with the celebratory release of the first wines ever produced commercially of 100% Minnesota grown grapes. Today, the second generation of our family continues this proud heritage of making wines in the world's most difficult climate,” according to the founder David Bailly.

Location: 18200 Kirby Ave, Hastings

Hours: Friday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Contact: 651-437-1413

Website: www.abvwines.com

Aspelund Winery and Peony Gardens

Owners Bruce and Dawn Rohl feature “tastings of their fruit wines and bottles of wine for sale. The tasting room has a story of its own. Be sure to ask where the flooring came from and how that peacock came to be roosting in the room. Outside, [the Rohls] provide a park like experience with the lawn, oak trees, flowers and gardens. The view from the ‘mountain’ is gorgeous in any season as you overlook Wanamingo and the Zumbro River Valley,” according to the website.

Location: 9204 425th St., Kenyon

Hours: Saturday-Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Contact: (507)824-2935

Website: www.aspelundwinery.com

Cannon River Winery

“Nestled among the lush, rolling hills of Minnesota’s picturesque Sogn Valley, Cannon River Winery’s Vineyard is home to more than 9,000 vines on 40 acres of land. Selected for its ideal soils, high elevation, and south-facing slopes, our Vineyard provides all of the qualities needed for excellent grapes, and in turn, delicious, award winning wines crafted by hand in our nearby Winery in downtown Cannon Falls,” according to its website.

Location: 421 Mill St. W., Cannon Falls

Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m., Thursday-Saturday until 8 p.m. and Sunday until 5 p.m.

Contact: 507-263-7400

Website: cannonriverwinery.com

Falconer Vineyards

Picturesque, family-owned vineyard, winery, cidery and pizza bistro.

Location: 3572 Old Tyler Rd, Red Wing

Hours: Saturday-Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Contact: 651-388-8849

Website: www.falconervineyards.com

Maiden Rock Winery & Cidery

“Maiden Rock Winery & Cidery is a small, family-owned business in western Wisconsin, near the quaint village of Stockholm. Started by Herdie Baisden & Carol Wiersma,” according to its website.

Location: W12266 King Lane, Stockholm

Hours: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact: 715-448-3502

Website: www.maidenrockappleswinerycidery.com

Villa Bellezza

“Villa Bellezza is an Old World winery and vineyard experience. It is designed as a small Italian village with its tasting room, restaurant and piazza. When you visit us, you will be transported from Wisconsin to Italy. At the center of the piazza is the village fountain. On three sides of the piazza are porticos that protect you from rain in summer and heaters that keep you warm in winter,” according to its website.

Location: 1420 Third St., Pepin

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday until 8 p.m.

Contact: (715)-442-2424

Website: www.villabellezza.com

