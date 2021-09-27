Whether you are an expert or just getting started, golfing can be a fun activity for all Minnesotans.
Although most golf courses close for the season in late October, there is still time to play a few rounds and make some memories.
The following golf courses in Red Wing and Ellsworth are currently open and offer something for everyone.
Red Wing Golf Course
This course offers 18 holes with fast, smooth and contoured greens. On-site dining and lodging is available.
Location: 1311 W. Sixth St., Red Wing
Phone: 651-388-9524
Mississippi National Golf Links
Golf Links has two unique 18-hole courses. According to their website, “The Lowlands is a traditional course with rolling hills and large greens; the Highlands is a scenic and visually challenging course that offers many vistas of the river valley. Both courses are a fun test of golf.”
Location: 409 Golf Links Dr., Red Wing
Phone: 651-388-1874
Ellsworth Country Club
The club has a nine-hole course that according to their website is both “beautiful and challenging.”
Location: W6920 Golf Course Ln., Ellsworth
Phone: 715-273-4438
